Islanders hang around with NHL-leading Bruins, lose in shootout

BOSTON — The NHL-leading Bruins had yet to lose a game after scoring first and they had opened a two-goal lead with tallies 19 seconds apart. They had a goal differential of plus-27 in the third period.

But the Islanders nearly overcame those odds and persevered enough to earn a point, tying the game in both the second and third periods before dropping a 4-3 decision in the shootout on Tuesday night at TD Garden to open a season-long five-game road trip.

David Pastrnak scored the decisive goal on Semyon Varlamov in the shootout for the Bruins (23-4-1), who are 15-0-1 at home and 16-0-0 after scoring first.

Varlamov made 30 saves for the Islanders (17-12-1) while Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots.

Casey Cizikas, who has his first two goals of the season over the last three games, tied it at 3-3 at 4:40 of the third period with a wraparound to the right post off defenseman Derek Forbort, who had retaken the lead for the Bruins with a shorthanded goal.

Varlamov preserved that tie with a great save on Pastrnak’s chance just inside the right circle at 14:53 of the third period.

It was noteworthy coach Lane Lambert opted to start Varlamov rather than Ilya Sorokin. He has been the sharper goalie over the past two weeks.

“You need both goalies and that’s the luxury we have,” Lambert said.

Varlamov entered Tuesday having won four of his previous five starts, compiling a 2.42 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in that span. He made 25 saves in Friday’s 6-4 road victory over the Devils, one of the Islanders’ best wins this season.

Sorokin, who had won nine of 11 decisions between Oct. 26-Nov. 25, has lost his last four starts while compiling a 3.04 GAA and an .889 save percentage after making 26 saves in Saturday night’s 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes at UBS Arena. The Islanders were outscored 17-6 in those games.

It looked like more of the same after the Islanders were strong on the forecheck off the opening faceoff but squandered their good start after taking the first four shots and Anders Lee missed a wide-open look. Zach Parise was whistled for goalie interference at 6:34 of the first period and it took just 14 seconds for Jake DeBrusk to open the scoring on the power play as he established position at the crease and tipped Pastrnak’s wrister.

And it took just another 19 seconds for DeBrusk to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead as his shot deflected off Bailey and past Varlamov. Lambert used his timeout to reset his team after the Bruins scored twice in their first four shots.

The Islanders were better the rest of the period and Bailey got his own deflection goal to bring them within 2-1 at 11:00 as defenseman Noah Dobson’s shot from the right point went in off Bailey’s skate. It snapped the Islanders goal drought at 90:00.

Dobson then tied it with a rocket blast from the right point at 11:43 of the second period as Bailey returned the favor with the primary assist.

“[The Bruins] play really well at home,” Dobson said. “We wanted to bounce back after the last game. It’s a good test.”

Dobson drew a roughing call on the Bruins’ A.J. Greer at 16:39 of the second period but the Islanders’ top power-play unit was sloppy with the puck against the Bruins’ top-ranked penalty kill and the next group was no better as DeBrusk fed Forbort in the slot for a shorthanded goal to make it 3-2 at 18:28 of the second period.

It was the third shorthanded goal the Islanders have allowed this season.