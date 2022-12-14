Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Beauvillier remain out of Islanders' lineup

BOSTON — Not quite yet.

Right wings Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve/upper body) and Anthony Beauvillier (lower body) both skated with the Islanders for a second straight day at Tuesday’s morning skate. But neither took pregame warmups as they sat out again against the Bruins at TD Garden.

Coach Lane Lambert predicted both would be game-time decisions.

“They are skating so that’s a good sign,” Lambert said.

Palmieri, injured in a collision with defenseman Morgan Rielly in a 3-2 overtime win in Toronto on Nov. 21, missed his 10th game. Beauvillier, who went hard into the backboards in Friday’s 6-4 road win over the Devils, missed his second.

As a result, Lambert elevated Cal Clutterbuck to second-line center Brock Nelson’s right wing along with Josh Bailey. Hudson Fasching skated in Clutterbuck’s usual spot with fourth-line center Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin.

It was Fasching’s fourth game since being recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

“I thought he played very well early on,” Lambert said. “We’ll hopefully see him continue to grow.”

Old friend

John Gruden was not retained as an Islanders assistant coach after four seasons on Barry Trotz’s staff once Lambert was promoted from associate coach. But Gruden, who played for the Bruins in the 1990s, returned to that organization as an assistant under new coach Jim Montgomery.

Tuesday marked the first time Lambert and Gruden were on opposite benches in the NHL.

“He’s doing a really good job here [in Boston],” Lambert said. “We have a relationship and a friendship and that’s really what you take from the whole thing, is the friendships that you make over the years.”

Isles files

Clutterbuck continued to wear a full cage to protect his nose, which was head-butted by Devils D Brendan Smith on Friday…LW Ross Johnston was the lone healthy scratch.