Islanders lose to Capitals early in overtime on power-play goal

WASHINGTON — The Islanders didn’t get a lot going early against the Capitals on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Slowly but surely they started playing more in the offensive zone, especially in the third period.

It turned into a gritty, if ultimately disappointing, point as the Islanders lost 3-2 in overtime to open a two-game road trip.

Dylan Strome scored a power-play goal at 1:41 of overtime after defenseman Noah Dobson was called for an offensive-zone trip against defenseman Martin Fehervary. The goal survived a review for a high stick.

The Islanders are now 0-2-3 in the second game of back-to-back sets after topping the Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday at UBS Arena.

Anders Lee tied it at 2-2 at 12:02 of the third period, grabbing a turnover deep in the Capitals’ zone and netting a backhander at the crease. The Islanders (15-8-9) held a 16-7 shot advantage in the third period.

They conclude the trip against the Hurricanes on Saturday before the three-day NHL Christmas break.

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves, including 24 in the first two periods, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots for the Capitals (16-9-4).

It marked the first of five straight games against Metropolitan Division opponents — including home-and-homes with the Capitals and Penguins — the longest such stretch of the season.

Hudson Fasching, with his second goal of the season, tied it at 1-1 at 1:03 of the second period as he came around the net and beat Kuemper through his pads for a wraparound tally, a nice play by him and a bad goal allowed.

But the Capitals regained a 2-1 lead at 13:12 of the second period on defenseman Joel Edmundson’s blue-line blast with Aliaksei Protas setting a screen at the crease as he battled defenseman Mike Reilly for position.

The Islanders started slowly despite receiving a power play in the first minute — they could not generate a shot — and fell behind 1-0 at 9:56 of the first period as the Capitals took the game’s first nine shots and 12 of the first 15.

Brock Nelson turned the puck over trying to get it off the left wall and Hendrix Lapierre beat Varlamov from the slot.

The Islanders played most of the second period short a forward as fourth-liner Cal Clutterbuck retreated to the dressing room from 5:11 to 17:20 before returning to the game.

Bo Horvat's 11-game point streak was snapped.