Oliver Wahlstrom back in Islanders' lineup following Julian Gauthier's injury

WASHINGTON — Oliver Wahlstrom was back in the Islanders’ lineup on Wednesday night against the Capitals at Capital One Arena because Julien Gauthier was unavailable, giving the former first-rounder his latest chance to show he can evolve his game past simply sharpshooting.

“He hasn’t played for a while and he came off an injury which kept him off for seven, eight months,” coach Lane Lambert said of the knee injury that Wahlstrom suffered last December and kept him out until training camp. “He’s working to find his game.”

Lambert added, “He’s past that injury now, it’s almost a year.”

Gauthier exited Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Oilers at UBS Arena after his first shift of the second period with an upper-body injury. Gauthier did accompany the Islanders on the road and Lambert listed him as day to day. Wahlstrom took Gauthier’s spot on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing along with Simon Holmstrom.

Wahlstrom, selected 11th overall in 2018, entered Wednesday with two goals and three assists in 17 games but had been a healthy scratch the previous eight games.

“He’s trying to develop all aspects of his game,” Lambert said. “We all know he can shoot the puck. So that’s not something that he needs to be out there working on on a daily basis. It’s the other things. The wall plays, body positions. Certain little individual things that I think he’s done a really good job of working on.”

Isles files

Left wing Matt Martin (upper body) was activated off his second stint on injured reserve with the same issue but was not in the lineup, marking the 17th straight game he’s missed. He’s played once since Nov. 11 . . . Defensemen Adam Pelech (long-term injured reserve/upper body), Ryan Pulock (IR/lower body) and Scott Mayfield (IR/upper body) did not travel . . . Defenseman Grant Hutton remained a healthy scratch.