Islanders sink in return of Fisherman jersey with shutout loss to Hurricanes

Party like it’s 1995?

That’s exactly what the Islanders did at UBS Arena Saturday night.

However, the result was rather disappointing.

Wearing their Reverse Retro jerseys with the Fisherman logo for the first time this season, the Islanders lost, 3-0, to the Hurricanes.

The Islanders fell to 17-12-0 with their second loss in three games, and fourth in their last six overall. The loss also marked the third time this season the Islanders have been shutout.

Unlike what transpired in Newark a little more than 24 hours earlier in a 6-4 Isles win, Saturday's game was not a wide open affair. Instead it was rather tight-checking with neither team allowing much in terms of quality scoring chances.

Carolina outshot the Islanders 31-16, and had a 77-39 advantage in total attempted shots.

After a goalless first period, the Islanders fell behind 1-0 on Paul Statsny’s first of the season 7:06 into the second. Stationed by the near post, the Carolina center lifted a cross-crease Andrei Svechnikov pass over Ilya Sorokin’s glove for the game-opening goal.

Sorokin finished with 26 saves and lost his fourth straight start.

Sorokin’s counterpart, Pyotr Kochetkov, stopped all 16 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season and the second of his NHL career.

The deficit grew to 2-0 4:05 into the third when Jesperi Kotkaniemi tipped in a Brent Burns shot from the point. After Kotkaniemi won an offensive zone faceoff, he maneuvered into the high slot where he battled with Sebastian Aho for position, which eliminated Sorokin’s line of sight.

During his pregame availability, Lane Lambert said Anthony Beauvillier was “a game-time decision,” after the second-line right wing Beauvillier only played 3:53 on Friday before leaving with an undisclosed injury after crashing into the end boards in the first period.

Beauvillier did not participate in warmups and was replaced in the lineup by Hudson Fasching. Without Beauvillier, who is the right wing on the second line with Anders Lee and Brock Nelson, the second and third lines were reconfigured. The second line was comprised of Lee, Nelson, and Simon Holmstrom, and Fasching was slotted onto the third line Zach Parise and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

After Kotkaniemi’s goal, however, Lambert put Mathew Barzal with Lee and Nelson in an attempt to create offense.

But any comeback hopes Lambert and the Islanders had were dashed when Jordan Staal poked a Jordan Martinook feed under Sorokin to stretch Carolina’s lead to 3-0.

The Islanders begin what could be a pivotal segment of their season, as they will play five games in 10 days, all on the road. They begin their road trip Tuesday in Boston.

Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri were also out with injuries. For the second straight game, Robin Salo dressed and was paired with Ryan Pulock in place of Pelech, while Palmieri hasn’t played since Nov. 21 with an upper-body injury.