Islanders fire head coach Lane Lambert, name Patrick Roy as replacement

Lane Lambert’s long-awaited first NHL head coaching job lasted just 45 games into his second season with the Islanders. Once again, president/general manager Lou Lamoriello wants a new voice behind the bench.

That new voice is Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy, the former Avalanche coach who was named to replace the fired Lambert. Roy’s first game will be when the Islanders open a two-game homestand against the Stars on Sunday night at UBS Arena.

The team announced on Saturday Lambert had been relieved of his duties after the Islanders completed a dismal 0-3-1 road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to Central Division-trailing Chicago on Friday night.

He was asked after the latest loss — the Islanders (19-15-11) are 2-6-2 since Dec. 31 — how he can inject a jolt into the team to turn the tide.

“That’s a great question,” Lambert said. “There’s leadership in that room. We’ve got guys who need to play better. The jolt needs to come from within as well.”

There was no immediate word on the rest of the Islanders’ coaching staff: assistants Doug Houda and John MacLean — whose son, Kyle, made his NHL debut in Friday’s overtime loss — director of goaltending Mitch Korn and goalie coach Piero Greco.

Lamoriello and Roy were scheduled to address the media via Zoom later on Saturday afternoon.

Roy, 58, went 130-92-24 with the Avalanche from 2013-16. He made the playoffs just once, in his first season, and the Avalanche were eliminated in the first round. Roy resigned as the Avalanche’s coach on Aug. 11, 2016, a month before training camp opened, citing differences with management. Current Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, on injured reserve with a lower-body issue, played for Roy with the Avalanche.

Roy was also the Avalanche’s vice president of hockey operations. He later served until last year as the general manager/coach of the Quebec Remparts of the then-named Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He split his Hall of Fame playing career between the Canadiens, leading that storied franchise to its last Stanley Cup in 1993, and the Avalanche, winning two more Cups in 1996 and 2001 before retiring in 2003.

In all, he went 551-315-131 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 18 seasons, playing 1,029 regular-season games. The Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury just passed Roy for the second most wins all-time, ironically beating the Islanders 5-0 on Monday for the mark.

Lambert, 59, lasted 127 games with the Islanders after being promoted to succeed Barry Trotz, his longtime boss with the Islanders, Capitals and Predators.

The Islanders, who lost a six-game, first-round series to the Hurricanes in last season’s playoffs, sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division, two points out of a wild-card spot.

Lamoriello said when he fired Trotz after the Islanders missed the playoffs in 2022 that the team needed a “new voice” behind the bench. Trotz had long championed Lambert as deserving of an NHL heading coaching job and Lambert was believed to have previously drawn some interest by the Ducks and Red Wings while still a lieutenant under Trotz.

In all, Lambert went 61-46-20 with the Islanders.

Speculation about Lambert’s job status first grew in his first season as the Islanders struggled through a 2-8-3 stretch in January before eventually earning a playoff spot in their final regular-season game.

It surfaced again through an 0-4-3 stretch in November with the UBS Arena crowd chanting for both Lambert and Lamoriello’s ousters. But the last two games of that skid turned into the first two games of a stretch in which the Islanders gained at least a point in 17 of 19 games (11-2-6).

“Lane’s composure through that whole process was evident by the way the players came out of it,” Lamoriello said on Nov. 25 in a vote of confidence for Lambert.

Lambert said in November blocking out the outside chatter about his job status was “easy.”

“You just focus on what you can do and what you can control,” Lambert said. “That’s all you can do, is worry about what you can control and that’s how our team plays. That’s it.”

Newsday reported during the offseason Lamoriello, 81, received a contract extension. But it’s also believed ownership would consider moving on from Lamoriello if the team does not make the playoffs this season.

The Islanders have made the playoffs in five of Lamoriello’s six seasons with the organization, making him the team’s first GM to do so since Hall of Famer Bill Torrey.

But Lamoriello, perhaps understanding he might be working for his job as well, apparently felt compelled to make a coaching change.