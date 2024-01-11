Islanders coach Lane Lambert switches up lines because they've 'got to play better'

Sure, Casey Cizikas’ absence necessitated some alteration to the Islanders’ forward lines. But the team’s recent play pushed coach Lane Lambert to make more sweeping changes.

“I don’t think we’ve played very well lately,” Lambert said before the Islanders concluded a two-game homestand against the Maple Leafs on Thursday night at UBS Arena. “We could have just moved one person with Cizikas being out. But we moved a bunch of people. We’ve got to be better.”

The Islanders announced before the game that Cizikas, their fourth-line center, would be out week to week with a lower-body injury. So Lambert altered all four lines, including moving All-Star Mathew Barzal back to center from right wing and separating him from top-line center Bo Horvat. He also re-inserted sharpshooting right wing Oliver Wahlstrom, a healthy scratch the previous six games and for 15 of the last 17 contests.

Cizikas also missed a 5-1 win over the visiting Capitals on Dec. 29. Right wing Cal Clutterbuck moved to the middle — and played well there — in that game.

“I thought Clutter did a decent job,” Lambert said. “But the length of time that Casey is going to be out, I don’t think we can manage to have a non-centerman play center for an extended period of time.”

To start Thursday’s match, Wahlstrom took Barzal’s spot on Horvat’s line with left wing Anders Lee. Kyle Palmieri was taken off Brock Nelson’s second line with left wing Pierre Engvall and moved to a trio with Barzal and left wing Simon Holmstrom. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who normally centers the third line, found himself between fourth-line wings Matt Martin and Clutterbuck.

Even though Lambert stated the Islanders, who entered Thursday on a two-game losing streak and just 1-3-1 since that win over the Capitals, needed to play better, his players didn’t necessarily see the line changes as a message being sent.

“I don’t know if it’s any more than Casey isn’t in the lineup and that changes things quite a bit,” Brock Nelson said. “Whether or not we want to say there’s an underlying message is up to whoever to put that in if they want. But I think everyone in here is going out there with one mindset and the same goal and the same purpose every night to go out there and try and win a hockey game no matter the lineup and no matter who’s on the wings.”

Barzal, a natural center, moved to right wing to accommodate Horvat after he was acquired from the Canucks on Jan. 30.

“I’ve been there most of my career so I don’t think there’s going to be a ton of rust,” Barzal said. “Maybe a circle a little bit with faceoffs and the timing on that.”

The lineup’s musical chairs meant Wahlstrom received another opportunity to live up to what both he and the Islanders thought he would provide when he was selected 11th overall in 2018.

Wahlstrom entered Thursday with two goals and three assists in 19 games under a one-year, $874,125 contract that’s essentially a prove-it deal as he again will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

“Let’s not talk about what’s kept him from [the lineup],” Lambert said. “Let’s talk about what we’re looking for out of him. He’s got to go up and down and he’s got to produce points.”

Lambert not only slotted Wahlstrom on the top line to start Thursday’s match but he practiced with the second power-play unit during the morning skate.

“It’s a good [opportunity],” Wahlstrom said. “I can use my big, strong body and try to get my offensive game out and play my game.”