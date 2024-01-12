Islanders top Maple Leafs in overtime on Mathew Barzal's goal

Lane Lambert got the desired result. The Islanders, with revamped lines, played with high energy in a wildly-entertaining match against the Maple Leafs.

Mathew Barzal scored the winner just 21 seconds into overtime and the Islanders snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-3 win on Thursday night at UBS Arena.

Barzal also had three assists and Ilya Sorokin, starting for the ninth time in 11 games, made 32 saves for the Islanders (19-12-10), who were 2-for-3 on the power play. Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for the Maple Leafs (21-10-8) with ex-Islander John Tavares again being booed every time he was on the ice.

The Maple Leafs had allowed just three goals in their last four games and had outscored opponents 11-2 in their previous two games.

The Islanders announced before the game Casey Cizikas (lower body) is out on a week-to-week basis. The fourth-line center’s absence necessitated some alteration to the forward trios but the team’s recent play pushed the coach to make more sweeping changes.

He altered all four lines, including moving Barzal back to center from right wing and separating him from top-line center Bo Horvat. He also re-inserted right wing Oliver Wahlstrom, a healthy scratch the previous six games and for 15 of the last 17 contests.

By the second period, though, Barzal was double-shifting for Wahlstrom.

To start Thursday’s match, Wahlstrom took Barzal’s spot on Horvat’s line with left wing Anders Lee. Kyle Palmieri was taken off Brock Nelson’s second line with left wing Pierre Engvall and moved to a trio with Barzal and left wing Simon Holmstrom. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who normally centers the third line, found himself in Cizikas’ spot between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

Two goals by Auston Matthews in the first 2:40 of the second period gave the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead. But defenseman Alexander Romanov ripped a shot from the left circle under the crossbar at 4:18 and Horvat’s power-play goal as he tipped defenseman Noah Dobson’s blue-line shot tied it at 3-3 at 13:51 of the second period.

Palmieri’s power-goal just 40 seconds into the game as he got to the right post to knock in the rebound of Dobson’s blue-line shot highlighted the Islanders’ strong start, one of four assists Dobson made. Matthews had tripped Martin in the offensive zone nine seconds earlier. It snapped Palmieri’s 12-game goal drought.

And per team statistician Eric Hornick, it was the quickest Islanders’ power-play goal since 2001.

But the Islanders couldn’t translate their offensive pressure into extending their lead and the Maple Leafs tied it at 1-1 at 12:39 of the first period on Bobby McMann’s one-timer from the right circle.