Islanders score huge win over Toronto as Ilya Sorokin again comes up big

Ilya Sorokin is easily the Islanders’ most valuable player, the goalie again showing that with another highlight-reel paddle save in Tuesday night’s 7-2 win over the Maple Leafs at UBS Arena.

But it’s a team sport and the Islanders need contributions from up and down the lineup to maintain their hold on a playoff spot. Especially if top-six center Brock Nelson, who may have suffered a head injury, joins elite playmaker Mathew Barzal in missing games.

Sorokin made 23 saves but, playing one forward short, the Islanders (37-27-8) won their third straight with two goals from Cal Clutterbuck and one apiece from Hudson Fasching, Simon Holmstrom, Zach Parise, Anders Lee and defenseman Noah Dobson.

It was an impressive, crucial win following a 2-1-0 California swing.

“We’ve understood where we’re at,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We’ve done a really good job of coming together and playing the game the way we need to play.”

The Islanders (37-27-8) now have a three-point lead over the Panthers, who have played one fewer game, for the Eastern Conference’s first-wild card spot. The Flyers beat the visiting Panthers 6-3. The idle Penguins are four points back and have played two fewer games.

“That’s something you strive for and you want as an athlete,” Nelson said before the game. “You want to be playing in important games, whether that’s now in a playoff race or in the playoffs.”

Clutterbuck’s second goal, on a breakaway at 4:13 of the third period, regained a 4-2 lead for the Islanders just 44 seconds after Mitch Marner’s one-timer from the slot had brought the Maple Leafs (42-19-9) within one. Holmstrom, with his first goal in 10 games, made it 5-2 at 10:00 and Dobson scored an empty-netter at 13:56 and Lee closed the scoring at 16:46.

Sorokin continued his strong play with a blocker save on Auston Matthews’ slap shot from the slot at 2:37 of the second period. By then, the Islanders had tied it at 1-1 while skating four-on-four. Defenseman Scott Mayfield skated around the crease and found Parise open at the far post for his 19th goal.

Sorokin also denied David Kampf on a shorthanded breakaway at 5:26 of the second period before Fasching, with his fourth goal in seven games, gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 13:50. Defenseman Timothy Liljegren flubbed a clearing attempt and Fasching beat Ilya Samsonov (22 saves) from the left circle.

“Right now, the games are intense for us and so that part of it, we’ve ramped up our playoff mentality a little bit here,” Lambert said.

Clutterbuck, who had not scored a goal since Jan. 5 — he missed 20 games with an upper-body injury from Jan. 21-March 9 — made it 3-1 at 17:26 of the second period as he skated through the slot and deflected defenseman Ryan Pulock’s blast from the right point.

Sorokin added to his impressive collection of paddle saves — he stopped the Penguins’ Kris Letang earlier this season and the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin last season — when he reached back to deny defenseman Erik Gustafsson’s wide-open look from the left at 12:37 of the first period. None of the Islanders’ five defenders were on the weak side of the ice as Gustafsson took the feed.

That kept the Maple Leafs’ lead at 1-0. Sam Lafferty opened the scoring at 11:01 as he deflected Liljegren’s shot, with the puck also bouncing off Mayfield.

Nelson exited at 18:48 of the first period after Noel Acciari ran him into the right corner boards. Nelson grabbed his helmet with both hands and was led to the Islanders’ room. Matt Martin fought Acciari late in the third period.