Ex-Maple Leaf Pierre Engvall faces old team for first time

The Islanders’ Pierre Engvall spent five-plus seasons in the Maple Leafs’ organization. He was an opponent for the first time on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

“It wasn’t too long a time ago I played for them so it’s a lot of fun,” said Engvall, acquired on Feb. 28 for a third-round pick in 2024. “I had a good time there. We won a lot of games.”

Engvall, an impending unrestricted free agent as he completes a one-year, $2.25 million deal, brought a four-game point streak into Tuesday’s match with three goals and an assist in that span.

One difference between the teams is that the Maple Leafs have long been all but locked into a first-round playoff matchup against the Lightning. The Islanders are still battling to secure an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

“I don’t think we look forward too much,” Engvall said. “Today, we’ve got to win this game and we’ll take it from there. Toronto is in a playoff spot already. For us right now, we’re trying to win as many games as we can.”

Last cage match

Defenseman Alexander Romanov said Tuesday would be the last game he would have to wear the full face shield he’s used since taking a puck to the mouth on Jan. 28. Romanov suffered a broken jaw, lost a tooth and suffered additional bone damage above two of his upper teeth.

“It will be fun to play without the cage,” Romanov said. “It was good. If you concentrate on the game, it doesn’t matter.”

Isles files

Lane Lambert said the team remains hopeful Mathew Barzal (suspected knee injury) will return before the end of the season. Barzal missed his 13th game and has yet to resume skating . . . Forwards Josh Bailey and Ross Johnston and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches.