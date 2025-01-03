Patrick Roy admitted he had no support for claiming this, but he believes the Islanders are playing good hockey.

This after a hard-fought 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday night at UBS Arena left the Islanders losers of three straight and seven of 10 and in last place in the Metropolitan Division heading into Sunday night’s match in Boston to open a three-game road trip.

Apropos of that, there’s little to support president/general manager Lou Lamoriello’s preseason supposition that a full season of Roy behind the bench would provide enough of an impact to warrant not altering the team’s core of players. This roster is almost certainly what it’s 14-18-7 record says it is.

However, there is full evidence this roster still fully supports Roy and enjoys playing for him. And that’s something.

Roy’s decision late in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss in Toronto to leave Ilya Sorokin on the bench in the final minute despite a faceoff in the Islanders’ zone — which led to John Tavares’ empty-net, power play goal — spoke well to the players.

And while this might be grasping at straws at this point of a potentially lost season that has yet to reach its midpoint, Roy’s motivational skill is at the forefront of any hope for the Islanders to make a longshot playoff push.

Here’s Mathew Barzal’s answer when asked after Thursday’s loss about the difficulty of mentally dealing with the losses even though there are things the Islanders believe they are doing well:

“Yeah, it’s not super easy,” Barzal said. “The good thing is we’ve got a coach who comes with energy every single day and puts belief into us.”

Defenseman Adam Pelech said Roy’s decision to leave Sorokin off the ice for an extra skater showed the team how much he wanted to win.

Roy explained postgame he felt if the Islanders lost that faceoff, the game was over anyway and their best chance, playing shorthanded, was to be able to shoot the puck the length of the ice and then retrieve it.

“When Patty said we were pulling Ilya, I thought everyone was happy that he’s giving us a chance to win, it feels like,” Pelech said. “Because if we get that puck back five-on-five, we can control it. So, honestly, I think it was the right call.

“I think as a player, it feels like your coach believes in you, which is a good feeling. It gives you confidence as a player, which is so important. Everyone in this room was behind him.”

Brock Nelson added that while the move was “unorthodox,” it did show Roy’s “belief” in his players.

“It’s aggressive,” Nelson said. “High risk, high reward.”

Roy was told his players’ reactions to his decision and, somewhat humbly, said it made him feel like he was doing his job properly.

“That’s all I’m trying to do,” Roy said. “I’m here to help this team. I’m here to help the players. That’s what I said in one of our meetings. In the past, coaches would dictate a lot of things. Now, coaches are here to support the players. Help the players. Bring ideas.”

A lot has gone wrong for the Islanders this season. But the players tuning out Roy is not one of them.

Notes & quotes: The Islanders did not practice on Friday so there was no update on rookie defenseman Isaiah George, who exited Thursday’s loss in the second period for concussion protocol after taking a high elbow from Max Domi . . . The International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Friday that former Islanders Zdeno Chara of Slovakia (1997-2001, 2021-22) and Denmark’s Frans Nielsen (2007-16) will be inducted into its hall of fame as part of the class of 2025.