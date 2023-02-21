Ilya Sorokin has 44 saves as Islanders top Penguins

PITTSBURGH – There’s no sugarcoating how injury-depleted the Islanders are as they played the first of what will be many games without top-line playmaker Mathew Barzal.

But in a huge game against the Penguins, a direct rival for a playoff spot, the undermanned Islanders found a way to win 4-2 on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena as the teams combined for 62 penalty minutes.

“I think so, yeah,” coach Lane Lambert said when asked whether this was the most rewarding win of the season. “It felt like it coming off the ice for sure.”

The Islanders (29-24-7), who moved into the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot, found a way to win through an energizing, late-second period multi-player scrum. They found it with a brilliant Ilya Sorokin (44 saves) reaching back to make a ridiculous paddle save late in the second period on Kris Letang and denying Teddy Blueger’s shorthanded breakaway early in the third, keeping the Islanders within one. They found it with penalty killer Alexander Romanov sweeping the puck off the goal line to prevent the Islanders from falling behind by two goals early in the second period.

And they found it with top-line stalwarts Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scoring the equalizer and the go-ahead goals within one minute, 41 seconds in the third period, during which the Islanders outscored the Penguins, 3-0.

“It shows the character that we have in this room to stick with it,” Horvat said. “It was an unbelievable win by us tonight.”

The Islanders have won all three games against the Penguins (27-20-9) in regulation, including Friday night’s 5-4 victory at UBS Arena as they twice rallied from two-goal deficits.

But the Islanders were coming off Saturday’s 6-2 road loss to the NHL-leading Bruins as Barzal was lost early in the first period to an apparent knee injury. He is out week-to-week and the Islanders already were playing without injured forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Josh Bailey, Oliver Wahlstrom and Cal Clutterbuck.

“It’s always fun,” Matt Martin said of beating the Penguins. “Divisional rival. A team we’re trying to get ahead of and stay ahead of in the playoff race. These games never really seem to lack emotion and tempers tend to flare against them.”

Rookie right wing Simon Holmstrom started the game on Horvat’s line with Lee but Martin finished there.

Tristan Jarry, returning after missing nine games with an upper-body injury, made 28 saves for the Penguins. But he didn’t seem right after Horvat hit him in the mask and collarbone with a high shot at 5:07 of the third period. Horvat tied it at 2 at 8:34 with a sharp-angle shot that trickled through the goalie and Lee stuffed it in at the post at 10:15 after Jarry turned over the puck.

Jake Guentzel opened the scoring at the crease at 6:12 of the first period as the Islanders were outshot 19-7 over the opening 20 minutes. Brock Nelson tied it off a two-on-one rush at 5:19 of the second period before Jason Zucker’s power-play goal at 12:26 of the second period made it 2-1.