Pierre Engvall back in Islanders lineup vs. Avalanche after being a healthy scratch

DENVER — Both Pierre Engvall and Islanders coach Lane Lambert are hoping the top-six left wing’s one-game stint as a healthy scratch fuels the intended result of improved play.

Engvall was back in the lineup against the Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena after Lambert sat him for Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Penguins to open this four-game trip.

Engvall entered Tuesday’s match without a point in his previous 10 games, though Lambert did put him right back in his familiar spot on Brock Nelson’s line along with Kyle Palmieri.

“If you get sat out, it doesn’t feel good,” Engvall said. “I think I can use it as a little bit of fire to get back in and play some good hockey."

Engvall, in the first season of a seven-year, $21 million deal, had four goals and nine assists in his first 34 games. Lambert also made him a healthy scratch on Nov. 9.

“You don’t come out of the lineup unless, potentially, you need a fire lit,” Lambert said. “I’m just looking for a response. Use his speed in a northerly direction and compete for pucks one-on-one.”

Engvall’s return forced Matt Martin from the lineup after he played the last two games, his first action since Nov. 15. Hudson Fasching returned to the fourth line after being elevated to fill Engvall’s spot against the Penguins but Nelson, Palmieri and Fasching were all a minus-2 in that game.

Isles files

Defenseman Adam Pelech (long-term injured reserve/upper body) participated in his second straight morning skate…Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo drew back in after being a healthy scratch against the Penguins. That made Sebastian Aho a healthy scratch for the first time this season, though he missed eight games from Nov. 25-Dec. 11 with an upper-body injury…Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom remained a healthy scratch.