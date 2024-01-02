Semyon Varlamov returns to Islanders' lineup vs. Avalanche, says he's healthy

DENVER — Of course, Semyon Varlamov was not going to reveal much about what recently kept him from dressing for a game. The only relevant and important thing to Varlamov and to the Islanders is the goalie is healthy as the Islanders continued a four-game road trip against Varlamov’s previous team, the Avalanche, on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

“I’m in the lineup because I’m really 100%,” Varlamov told Newsday before making his second start in Colorado since joining the Islanders in 2019 and first since Feb. 19, 2020. “Because if you’re not really 100%, you can’t be in the lineup, that’s the thing.”

Varlamov missed a practice for maintenance and then did not dress for the Islanders’ 5-1 win over the Capitals at UBS Arena on Friday. It exposed how thin the organization is in net without an NHL-ready goalie in the system in case of long-term injury to either Varlamov or Sorokin. Minor-league journeyman Ken Appleby backed up Sorokin against the Capitals.

Varlamov had subbed for Sorokin to start the third period of the Islanders’ previous game, a 7-0 loss to the visiting Penguins on Wednesday. But Varlamov said the issue that caused him to miss two days for maintenance did not occur in that outing, it had lingered from before.

“They’re both so good and they carry us through the whole season,” center Bo Horvat said of Sorokin and Varlamov. “For him to only miss one game is huge and not be too serious.”

Varlamov entered Tuesday’s match 6-4-2 with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He was 4-1-2 in his previous seven decisions.

“I’m just doing the same thing as I’ve been doing,” said Varlamov, 35, who spent eight seasons with the Avalanche and is in the first season of a four-year, $11 million extension after completing his initial four-year, $20 million deal with the Islanders. “Didn’t change anything.”

“The last couple of games, I didn’t really play. Ilya is playing most of the games. So my job right now is stay in shape. That’s what we do every day. You’ve got to make sure you feel good during the practice and you see the puck well and you bring this into the game. To me, the most important thing is to stay ready and be in good condition. Then, when you have a chance to play, you feel strong and you feel good playing the game.”

Given some of the goaltending issues other playoff contenders are having — the Maple Leafs waived a struggling Ilya Samsonov and re-assigned him to the AHL and the Hurricanes did the same with Antti Raanta before recalling him Varlamov and Sorokin’s teammates don’t take for granted how solid a tandem they are.

“I don’t think it gets overlooked by us here,” center Brock Nelson said. “We say every night, it doesn’t matter playing in net, we have two of the better goalies in the league that give us a chance. Ilya is probably highlighted a little more. But Varly has been a guy that’s been around for a long time and played extremely well for his entire career.”

Not to be overlooked is how well the two Russians get along and work with each other.

And with the rest of the team.

“Varly is bringing a lot of experience and he’s extremely funny in the room,” said center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who was then asked which of the two was more talkative on the ice. “It’s hard to tell. I think I would go with Varly.”