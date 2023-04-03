Islanders' grip on wild-card spot slipping after back-to-back losses

The concerns about the Islanders’ chances of reaching the postseason, or their ability to compete against the NHL’s elite if they do qualify, are certainly more pronounced after back-to-back disheartening road losses to the Lightning and Hurricanes last weekend.

The concerns about the impossible-to-watch power play have always been there. The only hope there with four games remaining is if Mathew Barzal can return from injury and somehow instantaneously make the whole thing work. More about that soon.

But now there’s the real possibility the Islanders will be out of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot for the first time since Feb. 16 when they play next, against the Lightning on Thursday at UBS Arena. The Penguins and Panthers would both have to win on Tuesday night for that to be the case.

The Islanders’ odds of reaching the playoffs have plummeted from 94.2% after Wednesday’s 2-1 shootout win against the Capitals that opened a three-game road trip to 71.5% after the back-to-back losses, per Hockey-Reference.com.

There are reasons why Saturday night’s 5-0 loss to the Lightning and Sunday night’s 2-1 defeat to the Hurricanes are troubling beyond the implications in the standings.

The Lightning repeatedly exploited the Islanders’ defense to create a numbers advantage on the rush, turning it into a lopsided game despite the Islanders taking 38 shots and creating 61 chances. Coach Lane Lambert called it an “awareness” issue.

Such “awareness” issues against potent playoff attacks such as the Lightning, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Bruins, Hurricanes or Devils would lead to a quick elimination.

Then, the Islanders generated little against the Hurricanes’ strong forecheck, mustering just 22 shots and being outchanced 67-47.

Memo to the Islanders: Relying on Vezina-worthy goalie Ilya Sorokin to repel wave after wave of attack, no matter how well he is playing, is not a healthy playoff strategy.

But the Islanders might be able to withstand other deficiencies in their game if they could generate more than four power-play goals in a month, which represented their March output in 30 opportunities. They’ve started April 0-for-5 with just six combined shots.

Overall, the Islanders are 5-for-46 (10.9%) on the power play since Barzal appeared to suffer a knee injury on Feb. 18. The Islanders were 6-for-18 (33.3%) in the first six games after Bo Horvat was acquired from the Canucks with Barzal healthy.

Barzal finally resumed skating this weekend, per president/general manager Lou Lamoriello.

Barzal’s absence has led to monumental struggles in trying to gain the offensive zone. When Barzal is healthy, he typically uses his elite skating skills to transport the puck over the blue line. Without Barzal, the Islanders are way too static on the man advantage. Lambert moved Horvat to the left half-wall because he was having trouble getting shots in the slot. But the Islanders’ best power-play chance against the Hurricanes was Horvat’s third-period chance from the slot.

After the Lightning, the Islanders finish against the Flyers, Capitals and Canadiens, none of them heading to the playoffs.

The Islanders might join them.