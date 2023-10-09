Same old Islanders? Veteran returnees, Lou Lamoriello beg to differ

It’s not debatable the Islanders, who open the season against the Sabres on Saturday night at UBS Arena, are virtually the same group that lost to the Hurricanes in six games in April. Or that they are, again, another year older.

But this group strongly believes it can improve upon that first-round elimination. The reasoning is having top-six forwards Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall for a full season actually makes them a new team, one that can play faster and score more power-play goals while maintaining their defensive structure.

If not, president/general manager Lou Lamoriello, who celebrates his 81st birthday on Oct. 21, may not be in charge next season. Newsday reported in the offseason that ownership offered Lamoriello a contract extension after his original five-year contract expired.

Yet even with a new deal, there’s pressure for Lamoriello’s steadfast belief in his players to translate into the Islanders returning to being a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, as they were in 2020 and 2021 when they went to back-to-back NHL semifinals.

“You can view it as the same group or you can view it as we had two pretty key players that didn’t get to play a full year and then we had our All-Star [Mathew Barzal] being out for the long stretch coming into playoffs,” defenseman Scott Mayfield said. “I don’t really view it as the exact same team. I like the makeup of the team. We’ve had some success, but we’ve got to make sure we find that next level.”

Lamoriello, who has kept his core group together through numerous trade deadlines and offseasons, did so again by re-signing Mayfield and Engvall to seven-year deals, 35-year-old backup goalie Semyon Varlamov to a four-year deal and last season’s find, Hudson Fasching, to a two-year contract. Goalie Ilya Sorokin received an eight-year extension that starts next season. Horvat and a healthy Barzal are in the first season of eight-year deals.

“Yeah, Lou was pretty quiet,” said former Islander Mark Parrish, now an NHL Network analyst and broadcaster for the Minnesota Wild. “But it’s quick to forget how he went and made a big splash and got Bo Horvat before the trade deadline last year. You make trades like that, it’s not surprising that, all of a sudden in the offseason when it comes to signing players, it’s kind of a little quiet. I think it’s a sign that Lou likes what he’s got.”

The Islanders finished 42-31-9 last season and earned the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot by winning their last game. Their season was nearly sunk by a 2-8-3 skid from Jan. 1-25 and then when Barzal missed the final 23 games with a knee injury before returning in the playoffs.

“We had a tough January,” captain Anders Lee said. “But we did a lot of good things down the stretch and were a really good hockey team and we came up short in a tight series. It doesn’t sit well and it’s not where we wanted to be. But there’s a lot to work off of.”

The Islanders are counting on a few factors for improvement this season:

* First, having Horvat and Engvall for a full season should bolster a power play that finished 30th in the NHL at 35-of-222 (15.8%).

“I’m not concerned about the power play,” Lamoriello said. “I think the power play will rebound and respond. We have the ingredients.”

* Defensemen Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson, both still 23, showed improvement later in the season after Lambert separated them, instead pairing them with blue-line stalwarts Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech, respectively.

* Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 27.

* Second-line center Brock Nelson, who turns 32 on Sunday, still shows season-by-season improvement and scored 37 and 36 goals his last two seasons.

* And Sorokin is one of the NHL’s elite goalies.

“It starts with goaltending for us,” Nelson said. “Something we pride ourselves on is contributions from everybody. So, you get that, you play fast, you play with the structure and details you need to have, we’re confident that we can be a dangerous team.”

Whether that comes to fruition is still debatable.