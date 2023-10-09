SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Islanders waive Ross Johnston, reassign Simon Holmstrom ahead of NHL roster deadline

Islanders left wing Ross Johnston sets before a face-off against...

Islanders left wing Ross Johnston sets before a face-off against the Rangers during the third period of an NHL preseason game at UBS Arena on Sept. 30. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Grossandrew.gross@newsday.comAGrossNewsday

The Islanders placed Ross Johnston on waivers on Monday and reassigned Simon Holmstrom to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport to get under the $83.5 million salary cap and trim their roster by one to the 23-player maximum by the 5 p.m. deadline.

But if Johnston clears on Tuesday as expected, he will likely be sent to Bridgeport while his fellow left wing is recalled. Holmstrom was the only waiver-exempt forward on the roster and continued to skate on the Islanders’ top line along with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal during Monday’s practice.

Holmstrom, 22, is on a one-year, $863,333 deal while Johnston, 29, is in the second season of a four-year, $4.4 million deal. The Islanders will have approximately $500,000 in cap space if Johnston is sent to Bridgeport and Holmstrom is recalled.

“I think he’s played well,” coach Lane Lambert said Monday of Holmstrom. “He’s a pretty good fit [on Horvat’s line].”

