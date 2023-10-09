Islanders waive Ross Johnston, reassign Simon Holmstrom ahead of NHL roster deadline
The Islanders placed Ross Johnston on waivers on Monday and reassigned Simon Holmstrom to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport to get under the $83.5 million salary cap and trim their roster by one to the 23-player maximum by the 5 p.m. deadline.
But if Johnston clears on Tuesday as expected, he will likely be sent to Bridgeport while his fellow left wing is recalled. Holmstrom was the only waiver-exempt forward on the roster and continued to skate on the Islanders’ top line along with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal during Monday’s practice.
Holmstrom, 22, is on a one-year, $863,333 deal while Johnston, 29, is in the second season of a four-year, $4.4 million deal. The Islanders will have approximately $500,000 in cap space if Johnston is sent to Bridgeport and Holmstrom is recalled.
“I think he’s played well,” coach Lane Lambert said Monday of Holmstrom. “He’s a pretty good fit [on Horvat’s line].”