TORONTO – The goals flowed for the Islanders, who matched their season high of six. It’s the ability to finish that was envisioned when Anthony Duclair was signed in the offseason to be a top-line wing. Now, it must remain consistent.

Duclair was activated off long-term injured reserve and returned to the lineup for Saturday night’s 6-3 win over the Auston Matthews-less Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. He missed 28 games with a lower-body injury believed to be a groin issue suffered on Oct. 19.

Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists for the Islanders (13-14-7), who snapped a two-game losing streak to end their three-game road trip. Duclair had an assist, setting up Isaiah George’s first NHL goal to make it 4-2 at 5:23 of the third period as the rookie defenseman also drew back into the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch.

George grew up a half hour from Toronto and it was his first NHL game in his hometown.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves while Joseph Woll stopped 28 for the Maple Leafs (21-11-2) in the first of three games between the teams in 13 days. Duclair, who signed a four-year, $14 million deal and had two goals and one assist in five games before getting hurt, skated with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri.

The hope with Duclair’s return, as it was with Mathew Barzal – who clinched it with an empty-net goal with 2:20 left – re-entering the lineup at the start of the road trip after missing 21 games with an upper-body injury, is that the Islanders’ offense gets a boost.

A turbocharge would be better.

They scored nine goals in their previous four games and entered Saturday 29th in the 32-team NHL with 86 goals.

But they netted three on nine shots in an impressive first period.

Horvat, from behind the crease, found Maxim Tsyplakov cutting to the net for a 1-0 lead at 1:49, marking the first time in nine games the Islanders scored first. Horvat kept the puck on a two-on-one rush with Tsyplakov for a 2-0 lead at 4:48. It was the Islanders’ fastest two goals since Feb. 9, 2022.

And Pageau put back the rebound of Anders Lee’s shot off an odd-man rush for a 3-1 lead at 16:08.

The only blemish across the first 20 minutes was William Nylander skating free in the Islanders’ zone as he was given way too much time and space – and not being bothered by Duclair’s attempted backcheck – to lift a backhander to make it 2-1 at 12:29. Nylander also connected while falling in the low slot to bring the Maple Leafs within 3-2 at 5:43 of the second period.

Horvat pushed the Islanders’ lead to 5-2, tipping defenseman Noah Dobson’s shot, at 10:36 of the third period before Bobby McCann cut it to 5-3 at 13:49.

Notes & quotes: No penalties were called in the game … Defenseman Alexander Romanov’s two assists – both in the first period – marked his first multi-point game of the season … Maple Leafs associate coach Lane Lambert faced his former team for the first time since the Islanders fired him on Jan. 20 … Pierre Engvall’s rocky season took another downturn as he was again a healthy scratch after being in the lineup the previous five games. Fellow former Maple Leaf, Matt Martin, was the other extra forward not dressing with defenseman Dennis Cholowski also a healthy scratch after playing the previous six games.