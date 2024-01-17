Islanders put forth a better effort, but the result is the same in loss to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The response was there, inasmuch as the Islanders played an energetic, competitive game a little more than 24 hours after an outright dud.

But things are just going bad. How else to explain an excellent outing from goalie Ilya Sorokin being done in by a broken skate blade in Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Central Division-leading Jets at Canada Life Centre.

“We had chances throughout the game,” said captain Anders Lee, who scored both goals. “I thought guys were working. Guys responded. It wasn’t enough to get the job done but it’s a step in the right direction.”

“I thought it was a better effort,” defenseman Scott Mayfield said. “There were some unlucky bounces. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a goalie without a skate blade get scored on. I thought it was a better response. But we’ve got to dig deeper and find a way.”

The Islanders (19-15-10) dropped their third straight on this four-game road trip after Monday night’s abysmal 5-0 loss to the Wild. They gave up five power plays for the second straight game, though the Jets’ only man-advantage goal came with Sorokin unable to move on the ice.

“The first time in my entire career,” Sorokin told Newsday after making 40 saves but not being able to slide to his left to stop defenseman Neal Pionk’s power-play shot from the right circle to give the Jets a 2-1 lead at 15:19 of the second period. “It’s no chance for a push. When I want to try to stop the \[the puck\], my legs wouldn’t go.”

Sorokin extended his career high with his 12th straight appearance in his seventh straight start and in net on back-to-back nights for the first time this season. Connor Hellebuyck, who finished third to Sorokin’s second in Vezina Trophy balloting last season, stopped 35 shots for the Jets (29-10-4), who are 17-2-2 since Dec. 2.

The Islanders knew they needed a good response under tough circumstances, a back-to-back against an elite opponent. Despite the effort, they remain one point out of a wild-card spot and amid a pack of six Eastern Conference teams within two points of each other as they vie for playing position.

They had no response against the Wild after opening the trip with a 3-1 loss in Nashville with the winning goal being scored with 7.9 seconds left in regulation as the Islanders’ defense collapsed.

Coach Lane Lambert has grown tired of the cycle.

“Well, here’s the thing: We can’t be having these conversations about these responses,” Lambert said. “There shouldn’t have to be responses. We’ve got to play every game like it’s our last game. We’ve had too many of these games, in my opinion, this year where we’ve needed a response. So enough’s enough.”

Lambert again reworked his lines with left wing Pierre Engvall (upper body) unavailable.

Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal were again split up, with Horvat centering Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom and Barzal between Simon Holmstrom and Cal Clutterbuck. Hudson Fasching took Engvall’s spot on Brock Nelson’s line with Kyle Palmieri while Jean-Gabriel Pageau centered Matt Martin and Julien Gauthier on the fourth line.

Mason Appleton gave the Jets a 3-1 lead at 17:58 of the second period by pickpocketing defenseman Adam Pelech and banking it in off Sorokin at the right post. The Jets have not allowed more than three goals in 33 straight games.

But Lee brought the Islanders within 3-2 just 35 seconds into the third period before Kyle Connor clinched it with an empty-netter.

Gabe Vilardi opened the scoring at 9:41 of the first period with Lee tying it at 15:53.