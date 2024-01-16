Islanders coach Lane Lambert tired of talking about responses to bad losses

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Islanders knew exactly what they had to do against the Central Division-leading Jets on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.

Exactly what they didn’t do the night before in an uninspired 5-0 loss to the Wild on the second stop of this four-game road trip.

“[Monday was] an example of exactly how we don’t need to play,” captain Anders Lee said.

That loss, the second straight to start the trip, dropped the Islanders to fifth in the Metropolitan Division, one point out of the final wild-card spot and amid a group of six Eastern Conference squads within three points of each other as they vie for playoff position.

So the Islanders knew they needed to have a good response under tough circumstances, a back-to-back against an elite opponent.

Just as they knew they needed a good response against the Wild after opening the trip with a 3-1 loss in Nashville with the winning goal being scored with 7.9 seconds left in regulation as the Islanders’ defense collapsed.

Coach Lane Lambert has grown tired of the cycle.

"Well, here’s the thing: We can’t be having these conversations about these responses,” Lambert said. “There shouldn’t have to be responses. We’ve got to play every game like it’s our last game. We’ve had too many of these games, in my opinion, this year where we’ve needed a response. So enough’s enough.”

The Islanders know they need to play a more disciplined game after ceding five power-plays to the Wild — they scored twice — including three in the first period to destroy any chance of establishing some rhythm in the match.

They know they need to cut down on defensive-zone turnovers. Defenseman Sebastian Aho’s giveaway deep in the zone led to the Wild’s second goal early in the second period.

The Islanders know they have to be better in establishing a forecheck and start wearing teams down. They outhit the Wild 26-11 but almost all of the physical contact came in the defensive zone.

And they know they need to cut down on the shots Ilya Sorokin is facing. The goalie extended his career high with a 12th straight appearance on Tuesday and a seventh straight start with Semyon Varlamov (injured reserve/lower body) sidelined. Sorokin was pelted with 32 shots in two periods on Monday and has already faced 40 or more shots in a game six times.

And, as top-line center Bo Horvat said after Monday’s shameful defeat, the Islanders need their best players to lead the way. The Wild limited Horvat and his linemates, Mathew Barzal and Lee, to four total shots.

“We need a response,” Barzal said. “Last night was pretty embarrassing. Top to bottom, the entire team. There’s not a guy that could say he had a good game last night.”

Horvat, though, said the Islanders should be able to re-find their game.

Remember, this is a team that earned points in 17 of 19 games (11-2-6) from Nov. 15-Dec. 23.

“I don’t think it’s very hard,” Horvat said. “It’s getting back to our game. That wasn’t our identity out there [Monday]. That wasn’t who we are as a hockey club. We’re known to be hard to play against with a simple game but efficient. We weren’t all on the same page.”

“I don’t think there’s any doubt in this group,” Brock Nelson said. “It was disappointing but I don’t think there’s any bigger issue. The positive for us right now is we get to flip it right away. We have to be considerably better.”

The trip concludes on Friday against Chicago, which has the second fewest points in the NHL.