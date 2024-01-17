Islanders up early for morning skate after rout by Wild

WINNIPEG, Manitoba —Typically, NHL teams do not hold a morning skate prior to the second game of a back-to-back set.

Yet there were the Islanders with nearly every player on the ice for an optional skate on Tuesday morning at Canada Life Centre. The Islanders lost 5-0 in Minnesota on Monday — faceoff was 5 p.m. local time — and then flew to Winnipeg immediately after the match.

So, perhaps Monday’s earlier starting time could partially explain the heavily-attended optional skate the next morning. Mainly, though, it was a response to how poorly the Islanders played.

“Guys weren’t happy,” Mathew Barzal said. “That was a miserable game. There’s a lot of pride in this room. I think that’s why you saw guys on the ice this morning.”

But coach Lane Lambert, who was not on the ice — head coaches rarely lead optional skates — said what happened in the morning is inconsequential.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re out there or not,” Lambert said. “They’d better be ready at seven o’clock.”

Sorokin's expectations

Goalie Ilya Sorokin started back-to-back games for the first time this season after doing it twice last season. Not having Semyon Varlamov (injured reserve/lower body) available has forced Lambert’s decision-making.

“He’s our horse,” Lambert said. “He’s our No. 1 goalie. There’s certain situations that No. 1 goalie has to come in and play well.”

Isles files

Defenseman Alexander Romanov donned a full face shield after being hit in the mouth with a puck on Saturday and a high stick on Monday . . . Left wing Pierre Engvall (upper body) is day to day…Defenseman Samuel Bolduc remained a healthy scratch . . . Lambert on defenseman Ryan Pulock (long-term injured reserve/lower body), who grew up about three hours away in Dauphin, Manitoba: “He’s still out so not coming along the way we want him to.” Pulock has been sidelined since Dec. 9.