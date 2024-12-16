RALEIGH, N.C. – The Islanders are an OK team not good enough to consistently withstand bad starts, even as they get healthier.

And they enter Tuesday night’s match against the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center having allowed the first goal in seven straight games. Not surprisingly, the Islanders are 3-3-1 through that stretch, right in line with their sub-par 12-13-7 record for the season.

The trend continued in Sunday afternoon’s disturbing 5-3 loss to Chicago, which is tied with Barry Trotz’s Predators for the fewest points in the NHL with 22. It spoiled the returns of Mathew Barzal and defenseman Adam Pelech as the Islanders opened this three-game road trip.

Top-liners Anthony Duclair, out since Oct. 19, and Bo Horvat, who missed Sunday’s match, could return against the Hurricanes, too.

But it’s not just giving up the first goal. The Islanders are consistently spending too much time in their own zone in the first period, getting outshot by significant margins and struggling with their passing, puck management and transitions. Chicago took seven of the game’s first eight shots even as NaturalStatTrick.com reported the Islanders had five high-danger chances over the first 20 minutes to Chicago’s three.

Chicago held an 11-6 shot advantage in the Islanders’ 5-4 win at UBS Arena on Thursday to open the home-and-home series. The visiting Kings outshot the Islanders, 12-3, in the first period of a 3-1 win on Dec. 10. Two days earlier, the Islanders were outshot, 12-5, in the first period of a 4-2 win in Ottawa.

The Islanders typically do finally get to their game. But they leave themselves no margin of error. For instance, Teuvo Teravainen’s five-on-three power-play goal that gave Chicago a 3-2 lead at 15:19 of the second period on Sunday. Coach Patrick Roy called defenseman Alexander Romanov’s delay of game penalty the match’s turning point.

“I did not know that one so maybe it’s on me,” Roy said after Sunday’s loss when asked about the Islanders’ seven-game string of allowing the first goal. “I feel like we’re ready when we start the game.”

“It wasn’t our best first,” Kyle Palmieri said. “We just played these guys so the game plan was pretty simple. We knew what we had to do. We just weren’t able to execute. Our game built a little bit. Special teams was the difference.”

The Islanders, who went 0-for-4 on the man advantage on Sunday, rank last in the NHL on both the power play and the penalty kill.

It all blends in to why the Islanders simply can’t afford these repeated slow starts. Special teams are unable to help the Islanders overcome deficits. The Islanders have been outplayed in the third period, now having been outscored 46-29 in the final 20 minutes this season. Plus, they have been outscored 6-1 in overtimes.

“We just need to pop in the first one, I think it’s as simple as that,” captain Anders Lee said. “The other teams have gotten the first one of late and it feels like we’re on our heels. We’ve just got to go after that first one right away.”

It sounds simple. But it’s been incredibly difficult for the Islanders to do.