Another scratch for Josh Bailey, so what is his Islanders' future

Josh Bailey’s latest healthy scratch may come with a long-term implication for the longest-tenured Islander.

Bailey was not in the lineup for the eighth time in 10 games as the Islanders faced the Lightning on Thursday night at UBS Arena. There are three regular-season games remaining meaning Bailey, who has played 1,056 career games, will not be able to tie Hall of Famer Denis Potvin this season for the second-most games played for the franchise at 1,060.

Meaning, he might never move past Potvin and trail just Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier (1,123 games) on the Islanders’ all-time list.

Because, given his displacement from being a lineup regular, there’s an open question whether Bailey returns next season for the final season of his six-year, $30 million deal.

Per CapFriendly.com, buying out Bailey would save the Islanders $2.3 million against the expected $83.5 million salary cap ceiling next season. It would cost them $1.2 million in 2024-25, when the cap ceiling is expected to rise more significantly.

Bailey logged 13:36 and was a minus-1 without a shot in Sunday’s 2-1 road loss to the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.

Still discovering LI

Lightning coach John Cooper graduated from Hofstra, where he played lacrosse. He’s been back to Long Island many times in his 10-plus seasons with the Lightning. But this visit brought something new.

“I’ve never stayed at The Garden City Hotel,” Cooper said. “I went to college right down the street. It was a new experience. Garden City is a beautiful place. As a college kid, I couldn’t afford it. Garden City is too nice.”

Isles files

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, 33, played in his 1,000th career game. The Lightning selected him first overall in 2008 . . . . Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (upper body) missed his second game…Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and left wing Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.