Matt Martin on the Islanders' top line? Maybe

Matt Martin has had a steadily defined role over his 10-plus seasons with the Islanders as a valuable fourth-liner who forechecks hard, provides muscle and the occasional offensive production. At 33, he’s not about to reinvent how he plays hockey.

But until the Islanders’ group of forwards gets healthier, Martin may have an opportunity for some prime-time minutes.

He could start Wednesday night’s game against Winnipeg at UBS Arena on Bo Horvat’s top line with Anders Lee. That’s where Martin finished Monday night’s come-from-behind 4-2 road win over the Penguins, notching the primary assist on Lee’s winner at 10:15 of the third period.

It was Martin’s career-high 10th assist of the season. He’s now two points shy of matching his career high of 19 points, set in 2015-16, when he also set a career high with 10 goals.

Regardless of whether he skates with Horvat or longtime linemate Casey Cizikas against the Jets, Martin said his job doesn’t change.

“No, not really,” said Martin, who has two goals and two assists in his last five games. “I just try to get in on the forecheck and try to create turnovers. 'Horvy' is looking to make plays and both of those guys can put the puck in the net. Not a whole lot changes. I want to get them the puck as much as possible and get it out of my hands.

“It was fun playing with them. They’re two big bodies. In a lot of ways, they play a similar game. They want to hold the puck down low and be big and strong on it and play a responsible game.”

The Islanders announced before Monday’s game that top-line playmaker Mathew Barzal (lower body) is out week-to-week. Fellow forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau (injured reserve/upper body), Josh Bailey (upper body) already were missing, and Oliver Wahlstrom (injured reserve/lower body) and Cal Clutterbuck (injured reserve/upper body) also are out indefinitely.

Coach Lane Lambert said after Monday’s game he was unsure whether either Pageau or Bailey — neither accompanied the Islanders on their two-game road trip — would be available on Wednesday.

Lambert began Monday’s game with rookie right wing Simon Holmstrom in Barzal’s spot with Horvat and Lee but started trying other options, including Cizikas, midway through the first period.

He eventually settled on Martin.

“I thought he was very good,” Lambert said. “Marty is a very smart player, you can trust him in all different situations. More often than not, he makes the intelligent and good play. He played his way up there and I thought he did a great job. I thought our top guys were very good in the third period at crunch time."

Martin, who is averaging 10:48 of ice time, logged 13:41 against the Penguins with three shots and three hits.

“He was unbelievable,” Horvat said. “A lot of things he does go unnoticed. Little things in the defensive zone to get pucks out. He makes great plays like he did on Anders’ goal that maybe go unnoticed from a guy like that.”