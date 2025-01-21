Noah Dobson's lower-body injury a concern for Islanders

The Islanders will be without top-pair defenseman Noah Dobson. The question yet to be answered is how long he’ll be out injured.

The signs are not good for a speedy recovery.

Dobson did not participate in Tuesday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center and the team announced he was dealing with a lower-body injury suffered in Monday night’s 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets at UBS Arena.

The Islanders said there was no timetable yet for Dobson’s recovery.

“You don’t replace Noah,” coach Patrick Roy said after practice. “He’s one of our better defensemen.”

Dobson exited at 1:16 of the third period after his right leg bent awkwardly underneath him after he was checked along the walls by Cole Sillinger. It’s likely Dobson injured either his knee or his ankle on the play.

This may likely be Dobson’s first prolonged absence from the lineup because of injury in his six NHL seasons.

Roy placed Scott Mayfield in Dobson’s spot on a pair with Alexander Romanov at practice and inserted Dennis Cholowski onto the third pair with rookie Isaiah George. Cholowski also took Dobson’s spot on the first power-play unit.

“All year we’ve been dealing with different injuries along the way,” said Ryan Pulock, who remained paired with Adam Pelech. “You need everyone to step up.”

Pelech missed 20 games because of a jaw injury and defenseman Mike Reilly (heart condition) has not played since Nov. 1, when he suffered a concussion. Romanov missed 14 games because of an upper-body injury and illness.

Kyle Palmieri also missed Tuesday’s practice for maintenance but Roy said the top-six forward would be in the lineup when the Islanders continue their seven-game homestand against the Flyers on Friday night.