Friday brought a second straight sign the Islanders are very close to getting some of their injured players back in the lineup, perhaps as soon as their next game on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

Forwards Pierre Engvall and Oliver Wahlstrom were both placed on waivers, likely a prelude to clearing their salaries in order to activate Mathew Barzal and/or Anthony Duclair off long-term injured reserve. Defenseman Adam Pelech also remains on injured reserve.

Placing Barzal and Duclair on LTIR allowed the Islanders relief against the $88 million salary cap ceiling.

Teams have until 2 p.m. on Saturday to put in a claim for either Engvall, in the second season of a seven-year, $21 million deal, or Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in 2018 playing on a one-year, $1 million prove-it contract. If not, they likely would be re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Barzal, out since Oct. 30 with an upper-body injury, rejoined his teammates for Thursday’s morning skate prior to a 5-4 win over Chicago that night at UBS Arena. Duclair, who suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 19, and Pelech, who hurt his jaw on Nov. 1, already had rejoined their teammates on the ice earlier in the week. But Friday marked the first time neither wore an orange, non-contact jersey.

Barzal, too, was wearing a regular practice jersey.

The Islanders are expected to practice on Saturday before departing for Chicago. That session should give a solid clue as to whether any of the three are ready to resume playing.

“I think it’s exciting,” said Matt Martin, who was signed to a one-year, $775,000 deal off his professional tryout offer after Barzal and Duclair were placed on LTIR. “Three of our top players. You see them around, you look at where we’re at in the standings. Not where we want to be but we’ve stayed afloat.”

The Islanders improved to 12-12-7 with Thursday’s win.

Re-inserting Barzal and Duclair into the lineup would alter the Islanders’ lines. Both started the season flanking top-line center Bo Horvat. Their return likely would send Jean-Gabriel Pageau back to third-line center, with Anders Lee joining him on left wing and Simon Holmstrom presumably on the right side. Casey Cizikas could resume his longstanding role on the fourth line, likely with Martin and Kyle MacLean.

That would leave Maxim Tsyplakov to return to Brock Nelson’s second line with Kyle Palmieri.

“We already have an idea of what we’d like to do,” coach Patrick Roy said. “But everything changes. That’s why I don’t like to go in and say, ‘Oh, yeah, I think it’s going to be like this.’”

Pelech’s return may prompt the Islanders to re-assign rookie defenseman Isaiah George back to Bridgeport for steady playing time.

Or George could remain in the top six, and either Dennis Cholowski or Grant Hutton could get sent down with the other being the extra blue-liner.

Engvall, expected to be a constant in the Islanders’ top nine after signing his long-term deal, has already had one stint in Bridgeport this season, getting sent down after a tepid training camp. Roy has been consistently vocal in Engvall’s need to play a more aggressive game.

Engvall has three goals and three assists in 20 games, while Wahlstrom has two goals and two assists in 27 games.