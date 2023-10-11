Simon Holmstrom likely to join Isles' top line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal

Bo Horvat could only chuckle when asked whether it was a little too close to the Islanders’ season opener not to know which left wing would complete his top line with Mathew Barzal.

“In [Vancouver], honestly I think I played with every single player on the roster on a nightly basis,” said Horvat, acquired from the Canucks on Jan. 30. “I never had a solid or locked-in winger, I think, my entire nine years there. So I’m used to having rotating wingers. But it’s nice to have [Barzal] on my wing solidly throughout a full camp.”

The Islanders face the Sabres on Saturday night at UBS Arena – only the Islanders and Ducks must wait that long to play their first games after the NHL season opened on Tuesday – and the expectation is former first-rounder Simon Holmstrom will start with Horvat and Barzal.

Holmstrom completed that trio through much of training camp, though coach Lane Lambert also looked at captain Anders Lee with Horvat and Barzal in the preseason, and the speedy Julien Gauthier skated in that spot during Tuesday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

“It’s stupid fast,” Horvat said of the ex-Ranger.

The 22-year-old Holmstrom, who had six goals and three assists in 50 games last season as a rookie, remained assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Wednesday with the Islanders not practicing to accrue space against the $83.5 million salary cap. Holmstrom is in the final season of his three-year, $2.775 million entry-level deal.

The Islanders, who have 22 players after Ross Johnston was claimed off waivers by the Ducks on Tuesday, re-assigned the waiver-exempt Holmstrom to Bridgeport at Monday’s roster deadline to get down to the maximum 23 players.

He'll likely be recalled on Thursday when the Islanders resume practicing.

“Whoever it is, we can make it work,” Barzal said. “[Holmstrom] is smart. He’s got good skill. He sees the ice really well and he’s got a good shot. If he’s winning battles and creating turnovers, he can be super effective. Me and Bo both like having him on our line right now.”

Holmstrom, selected 23rd overall in 2019 – the last time the Islanders picked in the first round – plays a responsible, 200-foot game but must produce more offensively to be a long-term solution on the top line. Holmstrom has acknowledged that repeatedly in training camp.

Last season, Holmstrom ranked 11th among forwards who played at least 18 games for the Islanders with a 48.49 Corsi for percentage, per NaturalStatTrick.com. But the Islanders were a plus-14 in high-danger chances with Holmstrom on the ice, per the analytics website. In comparison, Barzal was a plus-five and Horvat was a plus-12.

“His intelligence level and his defensive abilities,” Lambert said when asked why he believes Holmstrom might be a good fit with Horvat and Barzal. “Right from the start of rookie camp he showed himself well in terms of his strength and speed. We’ll see what happens from here. But, certainly, he showed well.”