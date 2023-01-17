Rangers strike early, cruise to road win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Apparently, the Rangers learned their lesson Sunday following their stunning loss to the lowly Montreal Canadiens.

One night later, facing a Columbus Blue Jackets team that sits last in the Eastern Conference and entered the game tied for the second-fewest points in the league and near the top of the Conor Bedard Sweepstakes, the Rangers went to work with purpose and put the Blue Jackets away early, building a three-goal lead through the first two periods and holding on in the third to come away with a 3-1 victory Monday at Nationwide Arena.

“The first two periods we were pretty dominant and I loved the way we played,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “And they get that goal early in the third period and that puts a little scare into you. But we played well, and we competed real hard so, I like the win.’’

“We all realize that, obviously the effort [Sunday night] just wasn't good enough,’’ said forward Barclay Goodrow, who scored the first power play goal of his career to put the Rangers up 2-0 just before the end of the first period. “And sometimes you have to learn those lessons the hard way. But, you know, I thought we came in tonight, right from the drop of the puck, we were on it, we were committed, our effort was obviously way better. And it showed with our possession, and the way we carried the play.’’

Mika Zibanejad, who scored his 20th goal of the season, which made him the sixth Ranger to record six consecutive 20-goal seasons, gave the Rangers (25-13-7) the lead at 12:39 of the first and Goodrow tipped in a shot by K’Andre Miller with 57.8 seconds left in the period to double the lead.

In the second, Vitali Kravtsov drove the net and jammed in a pass from Filip Chytil to make it 3-0 at 11:47. For Chytil, the assist was his 12th of the season, giving him 24 points, which established a career high.

At that point, the Rangers were in control, outshooting Columbus (13-28-2) 26-12 after the first 40 minutes. But Columbus made a push in the third to make a game of it. Defenseman Andrew Peeke scored on a four-on-four at 1:21 and the Blue Jackets kicked it up a notch or two.

Suddenly, goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who got the start on the second night of the back-to-back and who’d had little to do in the first period and slightly more in the second, was under siege. But Halak held up under the pressure, making 12 saves in the third and 24 in the game to earn his fourth consecutive victory and fifth in his last six starts.

“He made some key saves in that third period when it was 3-1, so that's definitely big for our club,’’ Gallant said of Halak.

“He made some big saves, some really big saves, at key moments in the game tonight,’’ Goodrow said. “Even in the last five minutes, there's a few pucks that could have gone in the net that he didn't let in, so it was great to see. He’s been playing awesome for us.’’

Halak, who skated briefly in the morning skate with the extra players, improved his record to 5-6-1 on the season, after he started 0-5-1. And as a team, the Rangers won for the sixth time in the last nine games (6-1-2) and the 14th time in the last 19 (14-3-2) since starting 11-10-5.

“I think the growth you've seen since December, and the improvement in our game and you can see when the efforts there, and when we're all committed to winning a game, it's a pretty good team,’’ Goodrow said.