Rangers' season ends after crushing Game 7 loss to dominant Devils

NEWARK — A season that began with sky-high expectations ended Monday night for the Rangers at Prudential Center when the young Devils proved to be just too fast, and too good in Game 7 of the teams’ first-round playoff series.

Second-period goals by Michael McLeod and Tomas Tatar, and another standout performance by rookie goaltender Akira Schmid were enough to deal the Rangers a crushing 4-0 loss that sent them home for the summer.

The Rangers are left to ponder how a team that made it all the way to the Eastern Conference final a year ago, and seemed to beef itself up at the trade deadline with the acquisitions of Vladimir Tarasenko and future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, could be beaten by an upstart Devils team that was returning to the postseason for the first time in five years.

The Devils advanced to the second round, where they will face the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes.

The future of Rangers coach Gerard Gallant will be a topic of discussion now, for a little while. Will he return as coach next season, or will GM Chris Drury want a new voice behind the bench?

On Monday, the Rangers, who won seven-game series in the first two rounds of last year’s playoffs against Pittsburgh and Carolina, couldn’t solve Schmid, the 22-year-old rookie who was called on by Devils coach Lindy Ruff to start Game 3 after the Rangers had won the first two games of the series by identical 5-1 scores with Vitek Vanecek in the goal. Schmid made 31 saves to earn his second shutout of the series.

Igor Shesterkin kept the Rangers in it as long as he could. He made 20 saves in a losing effort.

Schmid was back in goal after having been pulled by Ruff in the third period of the Rangers’ 5-2 win in Game 6. He had stopped 80-of-82 shots in winning Games 3, 4 and 5, but the Rangers finally got to him in Game 6, scoring five times on him to even up the series and force a Game 7.

For the first half of the first period, it wouldn’t have mattered who the goalie was for the Devils, as the home team spent most of the first 10 minutes in the Rangers’ end, peppering Shesterkin with shots, and outshooting the visitors 6-1 over the first 10 minutes. Shesterkin made a great save on a redirection by Nico Hischier at 6:58, and stopped Jack Hughes’ backhander on a breakaway with 3:17 left in the period.

The game had a familiar feel to Game 6 at the start, in that the Devils started off dominating possession in the first half of the first period, before they started taking penalties, giving the Rangers power plays and allowing the Rangers to get back in the game.

But unlike Saturday night, the Rangers couldn’t capitalize on all the power plays. Three in the first period produced nothing, the score was 0-0 after one, and the Devils took control in the second period.

They took the lead on a shorthanded goal that was the result of some tenacious forechecking by former Tampa Bay forward Ondrej Palat, who hounded Adam Fox and took the puck away from him in the Rangers’ zone.

After Chris Kreider momentarily recovered the puck from Palat, Palat stole it back from him, then got by Fox and sent a pass to an uncovered McLeod in the low slot, one-on-one against Shesterkin. The goalie dived to try and knock the puck away, but McLeod kept the puck away from Shesterkin and was able to tuck it around him and into the net at 9:53.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant changed up his second and third lines, putting Artemi Panarin – who’d started on the left of center Filip Chytil and right wing Kaapo Kakko – on a line with Vincent Trocheck and Patrick Kane. He put Alexis Lafrenière back with Chytil and Kakko, reuniting the Kid Line.

But a shift or so later, Devils defenseman John Marino took a pass in the neutral zone and drove into the Rangers’ zone on the right side. He cut to the middle, fired a shot that went wide, but followed his shot, retrieved the puck, and passed it to the slot for Tatar, who banged it in at 15:39 for his first goal and first point of the playoffs.

Erik Haula finished a three-on-one at 14:27 of the third period, burying a pass from Hughes to make it 3-0 and end any hopes of a miracle Rangers comeback. Jesper Bratt added an empty-netter with 3:19 remaining.