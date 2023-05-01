Five Rangers will be unrestricted free agents as of July 1

NEWARK – Five players who were in uniform for the Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Devils in Prudential Center Monday – forwards Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Motte, defenseman Niko Mikkola and goaltender Jaroslav Halak – will be unrestricted free agents as of July 1, and two – forward Alexis Lafrenière and defenseman K’Andre Miller – will be restricted free agents. In addition, taxi squad defenseman Libor Hajek is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

How many of them will be coming back next season?

Miller, 23, and Lafrenière, 21, are the priorities, but how much they get on their new contracts will affect what the rest of the roster looks like.

According to CapFriendly, the Rangers have $71.12 million in salary committed to next season, for eight forwards, five defensemen (including seventh defenseman Ben Harpur) and goalie Igor Shesterkin. In addition, according to PuckPedia, the Rangers have an additional $611,000 added to that because of salary cap overage due to performance bonuses this season.

So, presuming the NHL salary cap only goes up $1 million over the current $82.5 million figure, Rangers GM Chris Drury would have roughly $11.8 million available to sign Miller and Lafrenière, and then add three forwards, one defenseman and a backup goalie.

Lafrenière will likely get a two-year bridge deal that would pay him in the neighborhood of the $2.1 million cap hit Kaapo Kakko signed for last summer, and if Miller gets, say, $5 million per year, then that would leave around $4.6 million to fill out the roster.

It’s not a lot of money.

Kane, Tarasenko and Mikkola almost certainly won’t be back, but Halak has been a perfect backup to Shesterkin, and, with 295 career victories, he has said he wants to come back one more year to try to get to 300. He’d be a perfect backup again next season, but will the Rangers be able to afford him.

What about Motte, whom they’ve traded for at each of the last two deadlines? Can they find a way to have him start with the team in training camp this time?