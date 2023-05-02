Rangers run off the ice; what's in store for next year?

NEWARK — The better team won.

That is the hard truth for the Rangers, one that hurt plenty in the short term on Monday night and could continue to hurt into the near future.

The speedy, spunky Devils presented their case over the final five games of the teams’ first-round playoff series. The closing argument came in Game 7 — a 4-0 victory at the Prudential Center that advanced them to the second round against the Hurricanes.

After losing badly in the first two games, the Devils outplayed the Rangers for most of the next five, even with a little-known rookie named Akira Schmid in net. He allowed a total of two goals in his four victories.

The Devils were particularly dominant five-on-five, continually befuddling the more experienced Rangers.

And the Devils are not going anywhere, a divisional rival with young talent that could be around for a while.

While it was a competitive series, the loss was a terrible blow to a Rangers franchise that last season reached Game 6 of the conference finals and had been aiming for more this season — with a roster constructed for that purpose.

Where do the Rangers go from here? Well, most of the roster will remain intact other than a smattering of free agents, including two who were passing through in Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

So there is no reason to expect a drastic falloff come next autumn and winter.

But how will management react to coach Gerard Gallant not closing the deal in his second season at the helm? That is TBD.

The Rangers are not in as dire a situation as the Islanders, whose Stanley Cup window might already have closed. But there will be more pressure than ever in 2023-24 to win their first Cup since 1994.

Thirty years is a long time for an organization with the resources and brand power of the Rangers. But 30 years it now will be, at least.

The Devils’ triumph also left the NHL with a second playoff round missing many a marquee attraction after the Bruins, Avalanche and Rangers got ousted in Game 7 losses on Sunday and Monday.

It was 2-0 when the third period began, and the Rangers had some early push, but not enough to make a difference. The Devils made it 3-0 when Erik Haula scored and set off a wild celebration at the Rock.

Schmid got the call in goal for a fifth consecutive game even after a 5-2 loss in Game 6.

The first period followed a similar pattern to the first period of Game 6: Early on, the Devils used their speed to control zone time, and at one point had a 7-1 lead in shots on goal.

What finally slowed them down? Much like in Game 6, a series of penalties that gave the Rangers three power plays in the first period and kept Devils star Jack Hughes on the bench watching his penalty killers do their work.

The Rangers had their chances on the power plays, including one on which Mika Zibanejad ripped a shot from the left circle on which Schmid made a dramatic, windmill glove save.

The closest either team came to scoring in the first was when Hughes skated in alone on Igor Shesterkin and his shot dribbled off the goalie and just wide.

As Hughes charged toward the net, Ryan Lindgren poked him from behind with his stick, causing Hughes to point at Lindgren and scream at the referee.

The Devils continued to pour it on as Shesterkin made several big saves to keep the game scoreless.

At last, the Devils got the goal they deserved, at 9:53 of the second, and it came when they were shorthanded.

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey’s most experienced playoff performer, stole the puck from Chris Kreider and fed Michael McLeod, who patiently maneuvered around Igor Shesterkin and put the puck past him.

The Devils made it 2-0 at 15:39 of the second, when the Rangers defense did not seem interested in stopping a rush by John Marino, who shot wide but got to his own rebound and found Tomas Tatar in front for the score.

From there, New Jersey methodically finished job, and finished off the 2022-23 Rangers.