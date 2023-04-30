Rangers break through against Devils goalie Akira Schmid to force Game 7

After their stunning shutout loss in Newark on Thursday, all the Rangers could say, over and over, was that they had been here before, down 3-2 in a best-of-seven playoff series. It happened three times in the playoffs last year, and they rallied to win the first two series.

They just had to win a game, was all, to stay alive in their first-round series against the rival Devils.

Coach Gerard Gallant, though, wasn’t about to downplay the huge task facing his team in Game 6 Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

“That's in the past,’’ he said before the game. “It was good we came back last year in those situations. ThIs is a new team, a new experience, and we're playing a different team. So we're looking forward to it. It's a battle. You can't lose another game, and let's be ready to go.’’

With his team’s back against the wall, Gallant shuffled his lines and tweaked his power-play units, and the moves paid off. The power play broke an 0-for-14 drought, first-line center Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal of the playoffs, Chris Kreider and Vladimir Tarasenko added goals, and the Rangers finally broke through against Devils rookie goaltender Akira Schmid, scoring five times to chase him and earn a 5-2 victory.

The Rangers forced a Game 7, which will be Monday in Newark at the Prudential Center.

As he sought to change the mojo for his team, Gallant dropped Patrick Kane from the first line, promoting Tarasenko to that spot, and broke up the Kid Line by putting Artemi Panarin on the left of Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko.

Gallant also promoted Tarasenko to the first power-play unit, dropped Kane to the second, and inserted Kakko into Alexis Lafrenière’s spot on the second unit. Whether it was the changes or not, the Rangers finally were able to get some pressure on Schmid, who made 24 saves on 29 shots and was pulled after Braden Schneider beat him with a slap shot from the left point at 12:28 of the third period to make it 5-1.

Though it should have been the Rangers who were the desperate team, it was the Devils who started out stronger of the two teams. Igor Shesterkin (34 saves) was called on to make a couple of big saves to keep the home team in the game early.

An early penalty to the Devils’ Nathan Bastian gave the Rangers a power play that helped them generate some quality chances, but the Devils opened the scoring when Curtis Lazar got free at the back post and tapped in the rebound of a shot by Kevin Bahl at 11:49 of the first period.

The Rangers might have folded after that, but the Devils kept taking penalties, and that allowed the Rangers to start generating some momentum. In the final minute of the period, Patrick Kane raced up the middle on a partial breakaway that Devils forward Dawson Mercer thwarted when he dove to knock the puck off Kane’s stick. But Mercer ended up tripping Kane on the play, giving the Rangers their second power play, with 53.1 seconds left.

The Rangers tied the game on the man advantage when Zibanejad fired a one-timer that was headed wide, but banked in off Kreider’s shinpad with 24.9 seconds left. It was Kreider’s sixth goal – and fifth power-play goal – of the series. The goal tied an NHL mark with Mark Messier for most goals scored (16) when his team was facing elimination. The record for most power-play goals in a series is six, set by the Kings' Chris Kontos in 1989.

Zibanejad gave the Rangers the lead at 10:10 of the second period, after it appeared he hurt his right hand blocking a shot by Dougie Hamilton a couple minutes earlier. After spending several minutes on the bench wincing in pain and being talked to by athletic trainer Jim Ramsay, Zibanejad was able to take his next shift, following a TV timeout.

He won a defensive zone faceoff, suggesting the hand was okay, and then he drifted up the middle, into the slot, and banged in a pass from Kreider to give the Rangers their first lead since early in the second period of Game 3.

Then, with 1:35 remaining in the period, Kreider picked up a puck off the right wing boards and flipped a pass to Tarasenko in the high slot. Tarasenko whipped a wrist shot over the catching glove of Schmid for his third goal of the series to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.