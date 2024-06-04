SARATOGA SPRINGS – The focus of thoroughbred racing is on Saratoga Race Course this week as it prepares to host the Belmont Stakes for the first time on Saturday.

But that’s because the final leg of the Triple Crown’s namesake home, Elmont’s Belmont Park, is undergoing a complete reconstruction as the massive grandstand is in the process of being torn down.

The projection was it would be a two-year project when New York state included a $455 million loan to the New York Racing Association in its budget.

“Right now, we’re on a two-year timeline,” NYRA chief executive officer and president David O’Rourke told Newsday following Monday’s post position draw for the 156th Belmont Stakes. “The building hasn’t even come down yet. Once we start putting it up, we’ll probably have a better perception. Everything is pretty much in sequence. The building comes down. You’re basically filling in the basement and then you’re staging. There’s no period of stoppage. We’ve got two years of a lot of work.”

The cavernous, 1.25 million square-foot grandstand will be replaced by a state-of-the art facility that will be roughly 275,000 square feet. In turn, the amount of open space for fans around the track will increase from six acres to 35.

But O’Rourke added work on the four racetracks – itself a $100 million project – is ahead of schedule. He anticipated the new, all-weather track would be available for training in the spring.

“In some ways, it’s two different projects,” O’Rourke said. “The tracks themselves will be down ahead of schedule, ahead of the building. We’ll be able to train and operate on the surfaces well ahead of the completion of the grandstand.”

In the meantime, seeing the Belmont grandstand being torn down is somewhat jarring to those who have spent long periods of time there.

“It’s great that they’re taking on this project and I look forward to seeing what the new one looks like,” said trainer Todd Pletcher, who has three horses in the Belmont. “But when you see it coming down, it’s kind of sad to see as well.”

Chad Brown, the trainer of Belmont morning-line favorite Sierra Leone, the Kentucky Derby runner-up, agreed it’s “hard to see” the partially deconstructed Belmont grandstand. Brown spent some of the formative years of his career working at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, which closed in 2013 and was ultimately torn down.

“At least this racetrack versus Hollywood is going to be rebuilt better than ever,” Brown said. “For the vision of racing at NYRA and in New York and for our sustainability and survival, to maintain our position as a major league sport, we have to upgrade the facility. Everyone is going to have to just move forward with a positive attitude.

“It’s a trend across all sports. New stadiums, modern amenities and horse racing is on board with that.”

O’Rourke said one objective of the Belmont reconstruction project is to partner with the Islanders – specifically working with John Collins, the organization’s operating partner and head of its business operations – to use the property for “community benefit.”

That includes events at The Park at UBS Arena such as Saturday’s free-of-charge Belmont Stakes watch party starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are not required but those planning to attend should RSVP through the Islanders’ website.

Notes & quotes: Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan took a practice gallop on Saratoga’s main track on Tuesday. “It was good,” trainer Kenny McPeek said. “Got him a little spin over there and we might take him back over there Thursday. Some people came by and spoiled him with some peppermints. He’s happy.”