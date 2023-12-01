Jeff Teat, Riptide open NLL season at Nassau Coliseum with focus on defensive improvement

Jeff Teat begins his third season with the Riptide with a new, two-year contract extension and is, almost inarguably, the most dynamic offensive player in the indoor National Lacrosse League.

But team president Rich Lisk knew he needed to bolster the Riptide’s defense to maximize Teat’s talents and finally reach the postseason.

They open their 18-game NLL schedule against the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum. The Riptide went 5-13 last season.

“We were last in the league in defense and we needed to fix our defense,” Lisk said. “These are the three things I looked at: Defense, 65% of our offense ran through Jeff last year and goaltending. And goaltending goes hand in hand with our defense.”

Teat led the NLL in scoring last season with 56 goals and 80 assists and his 136 points were just one shy of tying Dhane Smith’s single-season record.

So Lisk committed to 24-year-old Cameron Dunkerley as the team’s No. 1 netminder after he played well during his late-season audition.

Defenseman Zack Deaken, the eighth overall pick in the 2022 draft, will make his Riptide debut this season as will defenseman Callum Jones, selected third overall in this year’s draft. Lisk also imported NLL veterans John LaFontaine and Mitch Wilde to help on the back end.

To help Teat up front, Lisk traded for former Wings captain Kiel Matisz, Austin Madronic and Matt Anderson, who played for Stony Brook.

“Jeff is such a team player and he wants this team to be set up for the future,” Lisk said. “So that takes a little while. I’m in it for the long haul. I don’t want to win just one championship. I want to win many championships.

“I want to be in the playoffs this year. That is our goal.”