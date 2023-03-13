New York Riptide partners with Boomer Esiason Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Night

The New York Riptide will host their second annual Cystic Fibrosis Night at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. when they face the Albany Firewolves.

The Boomer Esiason Foundation and Westhampton Brewing Co. are partners for the event and Esiason, whose son, Gunnar, has cystic fibrosis, will be at the Coliseum for a pre-game reception at 6 p.m. for all ticket holders.

The Riptide will wear BEF-designed jerseys that later will be signed by Esiason and WFAN co-host Gregg Giannotti and available via auction on March 22.