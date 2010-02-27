Perennial NCAA women's lacrosse champion Northwestern has large LI contingent

They are The Incredibles. The women's lacrosse team at Northwestern has won five straight NCAA Division I titles, and a large group of Long Islanders are on board for what may very well be another championship season.

"I definitely sometimes wake up and go, 'Wow, I'm living my dream,' " sophomore attacker Shannon Smith of West Babylon said. Smith scored 33 goals as a freshman and started this season with a career-high six in Northwestern's 18-6 victory over Massachusetts.

Smith is joined by fellow sophomores Lacy Vigomstad (Northport), Briane LoManto (Rocky Point) and Jessica Russo (St. Anthony's). Freshmen Erin Fitzgerald (Mount Sinai), Amanda Macaluso (Hauppauge) and Alexa deLyra (Bay Shore) complete the contingent of LI players.

"It is awesome to be able to go to school with a group of friends," Smith said. "It is an amazing experience to share with them."

It is entirely possible that Smith will score 50 goals, but that is likely to be dwarfed by All-American teammate Katrina Dowd, who had 75 last season as the Wildcats went 23-0. "In all honesty," Smith said, "I don't have a specific goal." (Other than winning another title.) "You pick up your level more when you get here," she said. "It's a competitive environment, and that's what I thrive in."

Vigomstad said the winning atmosphere has become contagious. "There is a difference between being cocky and confident," she said. "You are constantly asking yourself, 'Is this the best I can do?' If the answer is no, then you just go out and work harder. It shows on the field. It creates a really great atmosphere. We definitely don't take anything for granted. Any game could change our fates. I think a lot of teams are excited to play us; we know there is a target on our backs because of our history."

While Northwestern is the consensus No. 1, the challengers are lining up. Pennsylvania almost ended the title run last season before Northwestern came away with a 13-12 double-overtime victory in the national semifinals. Northwestern beat North Carolina, 21-7, for its fifth straight title, two shy of Maryland's NCAA all-time record of seven straight.

"I try not to think of the pressure or expectations that are put on us," Vigomstad said. "When our team is described as a dynasty, I'll crack a smile. But each year is totally different. This year is going to be a completely new experience."