11 million divided by 16 equals 3 in NCAAs

Only three brackets among the 11.01 million submitted to ESPN.com’s Men’s Tournament Challenge picked every Sweet 16 team correctly and only 99 went 15-for-16. Alas, neither group includes me, and probably not you.

Among double-digit seeds, Dayton was in the Sweet 16 in 3.9 percent of brackets and Tennessee in 4.9 percent.

A mere 0.1 percent of brackets correctly predicted the South Regional semifinalists – Florida, UCLA, Dayton and Stanford – compared to 9.8 percent in the East – Virginia, Michigan State, Iowa State and Connecticut.