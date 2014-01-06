49ers-Packers game draws massive audience

Sunday night's 49ers-Packers game at frigid Lambeau Field averaged 47.1 million viewers, which Fox said was the largest audience for a wild-card playoff round at least since 1988, the farthest back its records could document.

In Milwaukee, 58 percent of homes watched the game, including 80 percent of those with a television in use. In San Francisco, the figures were 40 and 74.

From 7:30 to 7:51 p.m. Eastern Time, the audience ballooned to 53.4 million.

The 47.1 million was far more viewers than the most-watched non-sports program of 2013, the Academy Awards, which averaged 40.3 million.

CBS drew an average audience of 30.9 million for the Chargers-Bengals game earlier Sunday, the best in 19 years for the early Sunday game on wild-card weekend.