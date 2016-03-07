Bill Webb rejoins SNY after undergoing cancer treatment

Bill Webb, the iconic baseball director who was sidelined late last season because of treatment for cancer, is back on SNY’s roster and scheduled to work a regular but limited schedule in 2016, SNY executive producer Curt Gowdy Jr. said.

“He does have cancer, but he’s gone through treatment and he feels great,” Gowdy said. “He’s going to do approximately 50 games for us this year and also a full complement on the Fox side.”

Gowdy said Webb is scheduled for five spring training games this month. “Just having him with us again is a blessing,” he said.

Webb’s association with the Mets extends to long before SNY launched 10 years ago. He also had done 17 World Series in a row for Fox before missing last season, one made all the more painful because the Mets were in it.

“There is not any one person more responsible for the look and feel of Major League Baseball on Fox than Bill Webb,” play-by-play man Joe Buck said in October. “He is at the top of the list.”

Dan Barr, an SNY veteran who filled in for Webb last season, is to direct the majority of Mets games this season.

Producer Gregg Picker, announcers Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez and Webb have formed the core of SNY’s Mets coverage team from Day One.