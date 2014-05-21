Canadiens-Rangers ticket prices skyrocket

Ticket prices for Game 3 of the Canadiens-Rangers series continued to rise Wednesday, with the least costly going for $395, up from $320 at noon Tuesday, according to SeatGeek.com, which monitors the secondary market.

On average, tickets for Game 3 were reselling Wednesday for $680, up 79 percent since the start of the series and 30 percent since the Rangers won Game 2.

SeatGeek said Game 3 is now the most expensive NHL game it has recorded outside the Stanley Cup Final since it began tracking data at the start of the 2009-10 season. The previous mark of $461 had been held by Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final between the Rangers and Devils in 2012.

The prices for Games 3 and 4 in New York are much higher than Games 1 and 2 in Montreal, SeatGeek said. Tickets to those games went for averages of $285 and $238.

Game 4 Sunday at the Garden was averaging $638 per ticket Wednesday morning, up 84 percent since the series began.