CBS believes Boomer and Carton are national treasures

Mike Francesa returns to TV Monday with a simulcast on Fox Sports 1 (and 2), joining his WFAN confreres Craig Carton and Boomer Carton in appearing nationwide with locally-oriented New York radio programs.

Seems odd, what with CBS Sports having its own national morning show (featuring Tiki Barber) that was bypassed in favor of Boomer and Carton, who appear on CBS Sports Network a total of eight hours a day including re-run.

What's up with that, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus?

“Certainly Boomer is a national personality and our thought was that Craig could easily develop into a national personality,’’ he said. “Picking the established show that’s had a seven-year track record of success made more sense for us.’’

McManus said he has not heard complaints from the hinterlands about hearing and seeing New York voices.

“It’s playing well, I think, nationally,’’ he said. “It’s more obviously geared toward local New York sports, but I think both of them are entertaining enough and both of them talk about even non-sports elements sometimes that I think it plays really well.

“Whether you’re talking about New York sports or the Los Angeles Lakers or the Miami Heat, if it’s good entertaining radio and good entertaining television it will play well across a national audience.’’