Chris Canty added to ESPN Radio’s ‘Hahn & Humpty’

Former Giants defensive lineman Chris Canty has joined ESPN New York’s midday radio show, “Hahn & Humpty,” as a regular member of the cast.

Canty, who played on the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI-winning team, will be heard alongside Alan Hahn and former Islanders goaltender Rick DiPietro.

“After spending my first career on the field, I’m looking forward to sharing my experience and perspective with New York sports fans,” Canty said in a news release.

Canty signed with the Giants in 2009 and was with them through the 2012 saeson. He played for the Ravens from 2013-15.