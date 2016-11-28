SportsMedia

Chris Canty added to ESPN Radio’s ‘Hahn & Humpty’

New York Giants defensive end Chris Canty photographed on the red carpet outside of Slate NYC before the start of the 4th annual Tuck's Celebrity Billiards which raises funds for Tuck's R.U.S.H. for literacy. (May 31, 2012) Credit: Steven Sunshine

Former Giants defensive lineman Chris Canty has joined ESPN New York’s midday radio show, “Hahn & Humpty,” as a regular member of the cast.

Canty, who played on the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI-winning team, will be heard alongside Alan Hahn and former Islanders goaltender Rick DiPietro.

“After spending my first career on the field, I’m looking forward to sharing my experience and perspective with New York sports fans,” Canty said in a news release.

Canty signed with the Giants in 2009 and was with them through the 2012 saeson. He played for the Ravens from 2013-15.

