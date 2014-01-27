Chris Russo: 'Life has been a lot easier' with new schedule

Chris Russo's new deal with Sirius XM Satellite Radio, which kicked in early last autumn, does not pay as much as the old one did, but it does come with saner work hours.

Russo used to work from 2 to 7 p.m., a long shift by any talk radio standards but even more so because of Sirius' limited commercial breaks.

Now he works 3 to 6 p.m., although he will expand those hours to 3 to 7 during Super Bowl week.

"It's easy," he said. "My life will change once the baseball show starts; that’s going to be a big requirement . . . But life has been easier, no question about it."

Once the baseball season begins Russo will be seen from 1 to 2 p.m. each weekday on MLB Network before doing his radio show.