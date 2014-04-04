Darryl Strawberry finds new path in life
Darryl Strawberry sits down with Fran Healy in the next episode of “The Game 365,’’ premiering on MSG Plus Monday night, to discuss his latest chapter as a preacher and ministry leader who has opened a series of “recovery centers’’ under his name.
The episode includes video of Strawberry addressing an audience in Lynchburg, Virginia, saying, “I grew up in a really dysfunctional situation. You see, my dad was a raging alcoholic. He beat the crap out of me, told me I would never amount to nothing . . . and I actually believed it.’’
Strawberry later says to Healy, “Any young man that grows up without a hug from his father or has the love and compassion from a dad and the support of a dad, being at a ballgame when you’re playing Little League, that’s very important and I missed out on all of that.”
He also says in the interview, “Now I speak from my spirit, I don’t speak from my head. The head has to get out of the way because it always led me the wrong way."