Don La Greca plans to 'embrace the madness' with Game 1 call

Don La Greca has had many opportunities to call Rangers games before, and even has worked NHL playoff games. But Wednesday night is nothing short of a “dream come true.’’

With Doc Emrick missing Game 1 of the Cup Final because of a death in his family, Kenny Albert will fill in for him on NBC, which in turn moves La Greca into Albert’s play-by-play spot on ESPN New York radio.

“I was just telling somebody how I was driving in my car listening to North Stars-Penguins, the ’91 Cup Final, and just fantasizing to myself: Imagine if I was put in that situation to do it,’’ La Greca said after the Kings’ morning skate. “And now I am, and it’s just phenomenal.’’

La Greca said he accepted the assignment “with a heavy heart’’ because of the circumstances and his respect for Emrick. “To just be in that kind of pecking order is an honor,’’ he said.

Hours before the game, La Greca was feeling “nervous excitement,’’ a vibe he did not want to diminish.

“I’ve always thought as an announcer I hate it when the players say, ‘It’s just another game,’’’ he said. “So I don’t want to go that way. So I’m going to embrace the madness.’’