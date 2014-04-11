Drake is wrapped up in Leafs

ESPN announced Wednesday that Drake will host the ESPYS this summer, making him the first black, Jewish, Canadian rapper ever to do so.

What Drake is not is the first avid hockey fan tabbed for the honor. Last year’s host, the actor Jon Hamm, is a St. Louis Blues supporter and said before the show the person he most would like to play in a movie is Gordie Howe.

Drake has taken Internet guff for his seemingly shifting array of sports allegiances. But he does consistently favor Toronto teams, serving as a “global ambassador’’ for the Raptors and posting excited, all-caps tweets after the Maple Leafs won Game 6 of their playoff series against the Bruins last spring.

Game 7 went less well. Out of respect to our northern neighbors, I will leave it at that.