Erin Andrews to replace Pam Oliver on Fox's No. 1 NFL team

Erin Andrews will replace Pam Oliver as Fox’s first-team sideline reporter this season, SI.com reported Monday.

Oliver’s status had been uncertain because her contract was up, but the news came as a surprise to most in the TV business, as well as to Oliver, 53, who is highly regarded for her work in an often thankless job.

She told SI that she asked for and was given one more season on the sideline, her 20th, but she will work with the No. 2 announcing team of Kevin Burkhardt and John Lynch rather than with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

(Burkhardt is expected to leave SNY after his contract expires following the Mets’ season and join Fox full time.)

Oliver will remain with Fox Sports in other roles after her final season on the NFL sidelines. A network news release said she had been “elevated to senior correspondent.”

“Disappointment is not really a word I would use right now because I’ve had some weeks to process it,” she said. “I think my emotions during the season will be sadness because I had been around that group for a decade.’’