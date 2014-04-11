Golf Channel covers 'Arnie,' from tea to greens

“Arnie,” a three-part series about guess-who that premieres on Golf Channel at 10 p.m. Sunday night, is an impressively ambitious undertaking that involved more than 100 interviews and a trove of cool video images.

Part I focuses on his childhood, his family life, his pioneering role in sports business and marketing, and his relationships with Jack Nicklaus and his fans. Part II gets down to golf.

What was it like for Arnie himself to watch it? “Of course, I have some very emotional thoughts about it, and of course I had to get the Kleenex out when I was watching it,’’ Palmer, 84, said on a conference call with reporters.

“It brought me back to my world of so many years ago. I really can’t even think about it. It made me think and get pretty emotional.’’

Golf Channel president Mike McCarley said the goal was to “encapsulate an entire career and a legacy that will live on in so many different areas.’’

Even this one: “I mean, iced tea will never be the same because of you mixing it with lemonade,’’ McCarley said.