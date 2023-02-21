MSG Networks and Hofstra agree to multi-year broadcast deal

Hofstra and MSG Networks on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal that will include televising a variety of the school’s athletic competitions, beginning with the home finales of the men’s and women’s basketball teams this weekend and continuing throughout the academic year.

MSG will show Pride women’s basketball games against Drexel on Friday and Monmouth on Sunday, and the men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday.

"What an incredible day and announcement for the Hofstra community and our athletic programs," athletic director Rick Cole Jr. said in a news release. "This partnership with MSG Networks is a game changer for our teams and I know our fan base is excited about this new opportunity to follow and watch our incredible student-athletes, coaches, and teams. I am so thankful to our friends at MSG Networks and those within our athletic department and at the university that worked so hard to make this come to fruition."