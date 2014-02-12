Howie Rose, Josh Lewin likely back in Mets radio booth

So as I was saying on the blog Monday, Howie Rose and Josh Lewin likely will move with the Mets from WFAN to WOR this season.

Still nothing official, but ESPN New York reported Tuesday night that Rose and Lewin will be back, and I am told the official announcement should come by week's end.

WOR had strongly considered bringing a former player into the booth alongside Rose, but nothing worked out on that front and Lewin seems secure for at least this season.

WFAN also has not announced officially that John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman will move with the Yankees from WCBS, but that announcement, too, should come any day now.